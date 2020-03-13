Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft Board to Focus on Philanthropy Efforts

On Friday, Microsoft announced that its co-founder, Bill Gates, was stepping down from the company's board of directors, according to CNBC. Gates started the software giant back in 1975 along with Paul Allen, who passed away in 2018. Up until 2014, Gates served as the board's director when was replaced by current CEO Satya Nadella. In 2008, he began to pivot his focus to The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

"It's been a tremendous honor and privilege to have worked with and learned from Bill over the years," Nadella said. "Bill founded our company with a belief in the democratizing force of software and a passion to solve society's most pressing challenges. And Microsoft and the world are better for it."

"The board has benefited from Bill’s leadership and vision," the CEO continued. "And Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill's ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward. I am grateful for Bill's friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realize our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."

The outlet also notes that Gates is one of Microsoft's top shareholders, owning about 1.36 percent. Microsoft itself was recently valued at roughly $1.21 trillion.

This story is developing.