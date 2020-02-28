Quaden Bayles' Family Says $467K Raised for Disneyland Trip Will Go to Charity

The world recently became captivated by the story of Quaden Bayles, a young Aboriginal Australian boy who suffered terrible bullying so much that he began to express suicidal thoughts. After a clip of the 9-year-old went viral, stand-up comedian Brad William set of a GoFundMe to raise money to send the boy to Disneyland, but after fundraiser garnered a whopping $467 thousand, Williams says that Bayles' family has "kindly declined going to Disneyland," and is requesting that the money go to charity instead.

"I have been in close communication with Quaden’s family and fully respect their needs and the needs of Australian First Nations people who are experiencing bullying and discrimination at extremely high rates," he wrote in an update on the page. "Because of this, I’ve decided that the donations will be best served going to charities focused on helping individuals affected by bullying and discrimination."

"From the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every one of you across the world who have donated, shared, and supported this verified GoFundMe to put a stop to bullying and to help a young man in need," Williams also stated. "The goal of this campaign continues to be helping Quaden and others across the US and Australia who are impacted by bullying and discrimination through the work of several charities."

The love you have shown is unbelievable. Thank you! Money donated will not be wasted! We have a team of people making sure everything is completely legitimate. We thank you for your generosity and patience while we make sure all this is done the right way. — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 21, 2020

Williams — who was also born with achondroplasia dwarfism, like Bayles — shared the names of the organizations that will be receiving portions of the fundraising money: Born This Way Foundation, STOMP Out Bullying, Dolly’s Dream, Dwarfism Awareness Australia, Gallang Place, Balunu Foundation.

"Since the family has kindly declined going to Disneyland," he added, "all remaining funds will go to Quaden Bayles for direct medical help, education, accommodation costs, food to feed the family, and donating to any additional charities of his choosing."

Williams concluded his update by saying, "Bullies never win, and this fundraising effort shows that when bullies attack, communities stand proudly for what's right. Thank you for being a part of this global community of kind and awesome human beings."

Bayles story brought masses of people to his defense, with Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan issued a video message for Bayles, saying to him, "My man, what I want you to know is that you have friends, me included. I am your buddy. You haven't met me yet, but we'll see if we can change that."