Donald Trump's Son Eric Uses 'Can't Touch This' Meme of Dad's Face on Muhammad Ali's Body to Celebrate Impeachment Acquittal

After President Donald Trump was acquitted on two articles of impeachment Wednesday, his son, Eric Trump, took to Twitter to celebrate the news. In a tweet shared just minutes after the Senate vote, Eric shared footage from the historic Rumble in the Jungle boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman. Set to the tune of MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This," the president’s face is plastered over Ali’s as he dodges swings from Foreman, who in the video represents Democrats.

The odd video immediately drew plenty of varying reactions from Eric's Twitter followers, some slamming him while others seized the moment to gloat about Trump’s victory.

"Put him in the ring with Obama...…...he wouldn't last 15 seconds," wrote one person.

"Hahaha, that's awesome!" replied another. "Trump has definitely pulled a 'rope-a-dope' on the dems!"

"A WIN FOR OUR PRESIDENT IS A WIN FOR OUR COUNTRY, GOD BLESS THE TRUMPS AND GOD BLESS THE USA!" added a third.

"Eric, you know normal adults don't entertain themselves with cartoons or images of fighters beating other people up, right?" asked someone else.

"Yeah...he keeps dodging and weaving the consequences of his bad behavior," a fifth person hit back.

Trump's other son, Donald Trump Jr., also reacted to news of the acquittal in meme-form, sharing an image showing his father wearing unglasses with the phrase 'Colludes with winning' written across it.

Now that their impeachment hoax is over maybe Democrats can actually come to the table and try to do some work for the American people for a change... but I won’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/tuU7yx288u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

The tweets, both of which have sparked plenty of comments, came just shortly after the Senate voted to acquit Trump of both articles of impeachment. In a vote which saw Sen. Mitt Romney crossing party lines to join the Democrats in favor of convicting the president, Trump was acquitted on Article I, which leveled charges of abuse of power, with a final tally of 52-48. Trump was also acquitted on Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of Congress, in a vote of 53-47.

The president gave a speech at noon ET Thursday celebrating his acquittal.