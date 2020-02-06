Donald Trump Impeachment Press Conference: All the Live Reactions

This week, President Donald Trump was acquitted of the charges against him in his Senate impeachment trial, and now the Commander-in-Chief is holding a press conference about the situation. Trump was accused of using his position as U.S. President to try and coerce a foreign power into investigating the family of a political rival, but after no new evidence was allowed and no witnesses were allowed to testify, the Senate majority voted to acquit him of the charges. Now, he is speaking out about the trial and its outcome to members of the press.

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump delivers remarks on his impeachment after acquittal vote https://t.co/ox4FhRsyll

https://t.co/6Maawe27Dd — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 6, 2020

Scroll down to see the first reactions to Trump's press conference, and watch it live at CBS News here.