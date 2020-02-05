Donald Trump Jr. Reacts to Dad's Impeachment Acquittal With 'Winning' Meme

Following the news that President Donald Trump was acquitted of two articles of impeachment on Wednesday, Feb. 5, the president's son, Donald Trump Jr., spoke out about the matter on Twitter. And he followed in his dad's lead by posting a meme to Twitter in order to comment on the news.

In his statement, Trump Jr. called the impeachment trial a "hoax," an echo of his father's own comments about the issue. Additionally, he posted a meme featuring the president along with the worlds, "Colludes with winning."

His statement comes shortly after the Senate voted against two articles of impeachment. On Article I, which concerned abuse of power, he was acquitted in a vote of 52-48. In terms of Article II, which accused Trump of obstruction of Congress, he was also acquitted in a vote of 57-43. The two votes largely fell along party lines with a few exceptions. Republican Mitt Romney of Utah voted to convict the president and opened up about why he was doing so in a speech he gave before the official voting commenced.

Now that their impeachment hoax is over maybe Democrats can actually come to the table and try to do some work for the American people for a change... but I won’t hold my breath. pic.twitter.com/tuU7yx288u — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

According to CBS News, Romney revealed that he would be voting to convict the president shortly before the vote.

"This verdict is ours to render. The people will judge us for how well and faithfully we fulfilled our duty," he told his colleagues. "The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the President committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises to the level of a "high crime and misdemeanor. Yes, he did."

This story is developing.