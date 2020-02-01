Donald Trump Getting Backlash for Posting Golfing Photo Instead of Marking Black History Month

President Donald Trump took some heat on social media on Saturday for posting about his golf plans rather than Black History Month. On the first of February, the commander-in-chief tweeted a photo of himself on the golf course while others on social media marked the beginning of Black History Month. Many admonished him for missing the occasion.

"Getting a little exercise this morning!" the president tweeted on Saturday.

He included a picture of himself teeing off in blue slacks, white shoes and a white polo shirt, which bore an indiscernible logo on the chest. On his head, he wore his signature red "Keep America Great" hat.

The president's enthusiasm for golf is well-known, but he is often accused of racism or racial bias to varying degrees. Saturday was no exception, as many wondered why he tweeted about his hobby rather than the nation's Black History Month.

"Donald Trump's first tweet of Black History Month is a photo of him playing golf. I don't expect much more, nor do I want much more, but there is a level of political and social civility that completely doesn't exist anymore," wrote author Frederick Joseph.

Others posted screen shots of President Trump's tweet beside another from former President Barack Obama, who did acknowledge the start of Black History Month on Saturday.

#BlackHistoryMonth is here and America’s Greatest President is trending. Thank you President Barack Obama for giving America hope and a future. pic.twitter.com/qewqYOwJ4D — Jordyn (@JustElegant1) February 1, 2020

"Sixty years ago today, the Greensboro Four stood up to injustice by sitting down at a lunch counter," he wrote. "Our journey is full of such stories; of acts of patriotic protest that challenge this country we love to live up to our highest ideals, however long it takes."

Even President Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump acknowledged the start of Black History Month on Twitter, calling it "an opportunity for us to come together to reflect on the past and celebrate the success of the future."

All the while, President Trump was getting less superficial outrage on social media over the latest expansions to his travel ban. On Friday morning, The New York Times reported that President Trump had added six new countries to the list of those facing "stringent travel restrictions," which "will virtually block immigration from Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria" into the U.S.

To be fair, Trump actually marked the start of Black History Month by expanding his religious ban to Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation. It was that or ask for February's birth certificate. https://t.co/8K4uucFK47 — LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) February 1, 2020

The new travel ban is set to take effect on Feb. 22. Many users took this as President Trump's true message for Black History Month 2020.

"It really feels like literal whiplash to see people tweeting about Black History Month but not about the fact that Trump made it illegal for people from the most populous Black country in the world to set foot in the U.S.," someone tweeted.