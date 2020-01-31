Shots Fired on Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Estate Resort, 2 Taken Into Custody

There has been a report of gunshots being fired on Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Estate Resort, with two people being taken into custody in connection with the incident. According to ABC News, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office stated that on Friday morning, Florida Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a black SUV that was driving towards two security check points at Mar-a-Lago. The vehicle breached both check points, before being fired upon by officials. The vehicle then fled the scene, but was followed by police, who eventually caught up and took two individuals into custody.

Here’s the car that reportedly tried to breach Mar-a-lago. You can see bullet holes on drivers side. #maralago reports say Secrete Service shot woman driving car pic.twitter.com/dJuM0gDCsn — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) January 31, 2020

The identities of the two individuals does not appear to have been released at this time. There are no reports of injuries, but authorities are investigating if the shots fired came from Secret Service agents or sheriff's officials.

The news of this incident comes amidst Trump's current Senate impeachment trial, where he has been accused of using his position as United States President to benefit his personal gain.

The accusations came surrounding a phone call Trump had with the President of the Ukraine, with some arguing how he appeared to be trying to coerce the foreign leader to investigate the family of a political rival. The impeachment trial has been quite controversial, with many political figures and citizens taking to social media to speak out.

Republican senators’ endgame in Donald Trump’s trial has always been acquittal—but you cannot have a true exoneration if you have not had a fair trial. pic.twitter.com/1aehCNkfm0 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 31, 2020

"Voting to find the President guilty would not just be a condemnation of his action. If I vote guilty, I will be voting to remove a President from office for the first time in the 243-year history of our Republic," Senator Marco Rubio wrote in a Medium editorial.

"Leaders in both parties previously recognized that impeachment must be bipartisan and must enjoy broad public support. In fact, as recently as March of last year, Manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) said there would be 'little to be gained by putting the country through' the 'wrenching experience' of a partisan impeachment," he added

1. I'd just like to note that this explanation is completely illogical Rubio says even assuming the allegations against Trump are true but won't impeach because the people should decide But how are people supposed to decide since Rubio also opposes subpoenaing witnesses? https://t.co/XRCEKfkU3j — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 31, 2020

At this time, the impeachment trial is ongoing and has no scheduled end date.