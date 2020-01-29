Donald Trump Tweets About 'World War Six' and People Are Losing It

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to tweet about a possible "World War Six," and the comment has users everywhere losing it. In the posts, the former reality star lashed out against his former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who recently wrote a book wherein he makes some lofty claims about his time in the White House.

In his tweets slamming Bolton, Trump wrote" "For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, 'begged' me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying 'Don’t do it, sir,' takes the job, mistakenly says 'Libyan Model' on T.V., and many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?"

This tweets from Trump have had many users commenting, with one hitting back, "1, 2, 6? No wonder you've failed every grade since nursery school. You can't even count let alone speak. Maybe you should start preparing for your post-Presidential career making license plates. You're going to prison, traitor."

"You're aware we only had 2 world wars right? Also it was you who almost started a war with Iran, not Bolton," another user said.

I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War Six will be fought with the charity money Eric Trump stole from kids with cancer. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) January 29, 2020

"If it were classified, those sections would have already been flagged. Bolton is smart enough to know not to publish classified info. You on the other hand," someone else commented.

"Trump speaks of World War 6. Could that be as bad as World War IV or World War V- those were horrible wars? I thought those wars would never end- the years and years of fighting," one other Twitter user quipped.

The science of psychological projection teaches us that Donald Trump has been warned by generals* at least twice that he personally has almost caused World War III. (*A real general. Not one in his head that speaks in a silly voice and calls him 'Sir'.) — Tim Ireland (@bloggerheads) January 29, 2020

Prior to his newest tweets, Trump also wrote, "Why didn't John Bolton complain about this 'nonsense' a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!" He later retweeted that post after issuing his new tweets.