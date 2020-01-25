Bette Midler Asks Fans to Mail Constitution to Donald Trump Amid Impeachment Trial, and Sparks Strong Reaction

Bette Midler's latest tweet about President Donald Trump sparked a strong reaction from her followers. Midler has been an outspoken opponent of the president, and has followed the impeachment hearings closely. On Friday, she proposed her biggest stunt yet — mass-mailing the U.S. Constitution to him.

Midler posted her new idea on Twitter on Friday morning. She encouraged her followers to get a copy of the full U.S. Constitution and mail it to the president at the White House. Many were on board with this gag, feeling it would drive home the president's alleged law-breaking and general distaste for political convention.

"He doesn't care about the Constitution. Another reason for removal — we can't have a President who doesn't give a s— about the Constitution. He proves that every day," one fan replied.

Everyone should get their hands on a copy of the US Constitution and send it to Donald J Trump, The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington D.C. 20500. ASAP. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 25, 2020

Others chimed in with their own jokes, building of off Midler's idea. Some were supporters of the president while others were not.

"But he doesn't have the capacity or intelligence to read it," one person wrote.

"He's not a big reader. Is there a pop-up book version?" added another.

Some responded with support for the president, unperturbed by Midler's stunt. One person even wrote that they would welcome the influx of copies of the Constitution to "pass them out in November when Trump wins again."

Midler has been following the impeachment trial closely, along with many other social media users this week. She has not saved her criticism for Trump alone, often calling out Republican leaders such as Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The politicians themselves are likely too wrapped up in the trial to pay much attention, however. The senate's impeachment trial reconvened on Saturday morning for another session of deliberations, and there are still some big decisions to be made.

The trial is a bit of a mystery to those trying to keep up at home like Midler. The senate has set strict rules to prevent video, recording or photography inside the chamber, except for the broadcast sent out on government-controlled cameras. This decision has been widely criticized as a political strategy.

"There can be little doubt that these restrictive rules are the brainchild of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell," wrote Margaret Sullivan for The Washington Post, adding that he aimed to "make the trial seem as boring and pallid as possible."

The senate's impeachment trial of President Trump resumes on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.