WWE's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodríguez Talk Dream Matchup for Women's Tag Team Title Defense (Exclusive)

When Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodríguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship last month they had the opportunity to work with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. But the question is which two legends would Morgan and Rodríguez want to face in a title defense? PopCutlure.com spoke exclusively to the duo who revealed a few legends they want to get in the ring with.

"I think I would love to get my butt kicked by Jazz," Morgan exclusively told PopCulture. "I grew up thinking she was the most, one of the most fierce competitors ever. Yeah. She was no joke in the ring. And so, I'd love to see how our styles clash."

Rodríguez would love to face a woman who was very intimidating during the Divas Era. "I mean, there's quite a few," she said. "Victoria, I love Victoria. I love Victoria." Rodríguez also mentioned a duo that won the Divas championship a total of three times. "Even Michelle McCool and Layla," she added. "I feel like having LayCool. LayCool versus us. Let's do it."

Morgan and l Rodríguez also mentioned Beth Phoenix and Chyna. But the two would love to defend their titles against Lita and Status since they have been getting back in the ring. "I mean, we grew up watching them. I don't think we ever thought that we'd, in any capacity, be working with them at this point. So, that's been an absolute blessing," Morgan said.

The two didn't defend their titles at Backlash which was held in Puerto Rico on Saturday. But Morgan and Rodríguez were there for SmackDown and for a little rest and relaxation. "I've been here for a couple of days," Morgan said. "I've been enjoying it. I've been soaking in the sun. I've been exploring. So happy to be here, very proud to be here. And I love that we are expanding and we're taking these premium live events all over the world. I've never been here before. I have a nice little tan, I got a little sunburned. It's the weirdest tan line ever. I don't know what I did. And I've just been enjoying everything really."

Rodríguez added: "And it's beautiful. It's beautiful. The people are beautiful. The weather's beautiful. The island is beautiful. So, it's my first time here, too. So excited."