The Best Denim You’re Not Wearing

Ever had buyer's remorse after you've dropped a pretty penny on a new wardrobe addition?

Well we have some great news for your conscience.

We're here to totally set your mind at ease when it comes to spending money on one particular item: good denim. (Now as for the designer shoes you spent your entire paycheck on? You're on your own to justify that one.)

Ultimately, it really is worth the extra money to invest in great denim. While it may be tempting to snag a few pair of jeans from Target or H&M, cutting corners when it comes to your jeans sacrifices quality, durability, comfort and style.

Basically, it doesn't always pay to go cheap.

Amie Gaines, designer at Level99, explains the lengthy, thoughtful process that goes into a good pair of jeans. "They are not made by a machine, they are made by people. To take a step back and look at the industry as a whole, at how many hands touch the jeans, from fabrication, to sewing, to trimming, to presses, to the washes, it's incredible."

Several factors influence how well or poorly your jeans are made:

Type of cotton

Place of manufacturing

Treatments of denim

Quality of construction

Environmental safeguards

When you have one person actually hand-making your jeans from start to finish, that person knows exactly what's going into them. In place of mass-manufactured denim, which is enticingly less expensive in the short term, opt for premium denim that costs more but remember that you're paying for the quality of the craftsmanship and the premium construction that won't stretch out or lose its shape after just a few wears.

Want to see the actual breakdown of how a $20 pair of jeans stacks up against a $200 pair? Check out this helpful infographic for a revealing visual.

We all know and swear by cult-favorite denim brands like J Brand, 7 for all Mankind and Citizens of Humanity. But it's time to step out of your comfort zone, womanistas—there are plenty of under-the-radar brands you might not have considered yet that more than deserve your utmost attention.

This LA and London based luxe line is becoming more widely known for its fabric first approach to design and their particular attention to detail. Gaining notoriety for its skinny denim, Frame now has a wide variety of styles including flared jean styles, sophisticated overalls and chic denim jumpsuits.

A photo posted by FRAME Denim (@frame_denim) on Jul 13, 2015 at 9:11am PDT

Designer and industry pro Jerome Dahan, who just so happens to be the brains behind brands you already love like 7 for all Mankind and Citizens of Humanity, brings his hip styles to us straight from LA where every single pair is made locally at the company's in-house facility.

A photo posted by A G O L D E (@agoldejeans) on May 15, 2015 at 2:47pm PDT

Not your classic denim, R13 revolves around distressed, edgy designs that feel instantly comfortable and lived-in the moment you slip them on.

A photo posted by R13 (@r13denim) on Jan 15, 2015 at 9:11am PST

Far from your average "mom jeans," this celeb-favorite line is famous for it's ultra-soft fabric and bold attitude. The collection is beloved for its indie spirit that still manages to cater to all types of women through their classic fits and washes.