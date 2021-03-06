Sommer Ray Drops Palm Tree Bikini Photos to Kick off the Weekend

✖

Social media influencer Sommer Ray is bringing the beachy vibes to Instagram. On Friday, she posted a slideshow that depicted some of the shots that she took during a beach excursion. Naturally, since she has over 25 million Instagram followers, the post soon got all of her followers talking.

In the snaps, Ray dons a beige bikini as she shares her best poses for the camera. She posed in various ways against a palm tree as her beachy-wave tresses framed the shots. Ray let the photos speak for themselves, as she kept her caption short by writing, "I'm salty," along with a smiling emoji with a halo around their head. Her post was soon flooded with comments from her fans, with many sharing just how much they love her beach photo shoot. One fan even wrote, "Definition of perfection."

Ray tagged her clothing line, Sommer Ray Collection in the post, indicating that the bikini that she's sporting is a part of the collection. She launched the collection, which features everything from swimwear to activewear, back in November 2018. Around the time that she launched her clothing line, she spoke to Life & Style about venturing into the fashion industry. Not only did she open up about the formation of her collection, but she also shared what her fans can expect from it.

“The way my clothing line is set up, every single month is a completely new theme that drops. So what I dropped the first month will never come back,” she explained in December 2018. “This month we had more athleisure mixed with athleticwear while my first drop in November was strictly athleticwear. It’s always going to be different; my drop in March is going to be swimwear and then from there I’m going to add denim and jeans and some new things so it’s not just athletic.” Ray made sure to keep her fans in mind when coming up with her collection. She even told Life & Style that one of the reasons why her followers love the line is because of one major selling point — the price. Ray added, "They expect it to be lower quality because it’s so affordable, but they get it and it’s amazing quality. I could have made it a higher price point, but I wanted it to be affordable and have people of all ages, like my younger fans, being able to buy it.”