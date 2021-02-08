Sommer Ray Wants to 'Fast Forward' to Summer in New Bikini Photos

✖

Winter is here, and Instagram model Sommer Ray has already had enough. In an Instagram post on Feb. 2, the 25-year-old hoped Mother Nature could skip ahead a few months so she could wear the bikini she showed off to the beach. Ray is an established social media superstar with over 25.7 million Instagram followers, 8.8 million TikTok followers, and over 1.87 million YouTube subscribers.

"Can we fast forward to the time of year where I live in bikinis?" Ray wrote on Instagram, alongside sad face, butterfly, and yellow heart emojis. She included three mirror selfies of herself in the floral-print bikini and tagged her Sommer Ray Shop website, where she sells her own fashion. Ray showed off more of her fashion line in a post on Monday, where she posed for photos in a laundromat.

Ray has been so successful on Instagram that she even has a second page with over 3.3 million followers. On the second page, Ray is more personal, sharing funny videos with friends and selfies taken while she drives around. However, on Jan. 5, Ray decided to share an inspirational message she saw with her fans. The message noted that people could reach their ideal if they stop fantasizing and procrastinating, and just take steps to accomplish their goals.

"Becoming our ideal self will only ever exist in your mind until you make the decision to work towards becoming that person," the message reads in part. "Get up!! Get Going!! It's now or never!! There is no light at the end of the tunnel!! Get the flashlight and pave your own path b— [because] no one else is going to do it for [you]!!"

Ray's passion for fitness was baked in at a young age. She is the daughter of a body-builder father and competed in local bodybuilding competitions in Colorado as a teenager. She was not interested in national competitions though, because she did not want to use steroids, she recently told Cosmopolitan. Ray also said she was "slut-shamed" in her hometown because of her bare-bottom photos on social media. "They didn’t understand when I posted pictures of my ass on Instagram, it was because I'd worked hard for it," she told the magazine. "It’s not a sexualized thing."

Ray is also open about how difficult it is to have the behind she has. She told Cosmopolitan she goes to the gym five times a week for up to 90 minutes a day. During two of those five days, she focuses on her lower body. "There’s not a certain exercise or specific workout that’s beneficial," she explained. "I switch it up every day and try to make it fun, because as soon as it feels like a job, you don’t want to do it."