Pop Star’s Outlook on Body Image Is PERFECT!

Routine A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 28, 2015 at 11:13am PDT

Selena Gomez is the most-followed star on Instagram and looking through her feed it's easy to see why. Her images are fun down to earth, glamorous and honest. She comes across as very genuine and that's not an easy feat when you're a mega-famous celebrity, but it's no fluke either.

In a recent interview with InStyle, Gomez opened up about fame and how she wants to be perceived by her young fans.

"I don't ever want to be untouchable," Gomez said. "I don't want people to look at me onstage and think, 'Wow, I could never do that in a million years.' I want them to look up at that stage and say, 'I can do that,' because there isn't anything that's perfect about me and that's what I love."

As I finish some of the album, I love reflecting on the journey. Here's a throw back to us during a break in Mexico where I came up with title of the album and 4 of the tracks. ☺️🎉🔌 #WhatsHitLookinAtTho 😂 A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 3, 2015 at 10:21am PDT

"I'm glad that there are horrible pictures of me. I'm glad that there are moments that are real. I'm not dying when I see a horrible photo, going, 'Oh my gosh, my life is ruined,'" she added. "I've worked so hard to get where I'm at, and people can tell. And I'd rather that. So if anything, my advice is to know that it's possible."

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 1, 2015 at 11:59am PDT

Gomez is preparing for her Revival tour, which kicks off May 6.