Saweetie Is Already Prepping for 'Pretty B— Summer' in Colorful Ice Cream Cone Snaps

We may still be in the throes of winter, but Saweetie has her mind set on summer. The "Icy Grl" rapper, whose real name is Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, took to Instagram Sunday with a dreamy set of photos looking ahead to warmer weather and the upcoming release of her debut studio album, which will be titled Pretty B– Summer.

In the post, Saweetie shared a gallery of colorful images, which saw her posing in front of a King Kone ice cream truck. For the photoshoot, the musician wore a multicolored puzzle print crop top and matching shorts, which she paired with red high heels and various pieces of jewelry, including an ankle bracelet with a heart on it. In the first of the images, she snapped a selfie of herself before striking some poses in front of the ice cream truck. She shared the post alongside a caption reading, "PRETTY B– SUMM3R BOUT TO BE LiT. WHO READY!"

The post sparked plenty of comments from her 10.5 million Instagram followers, many gushing over her stylish ensemble. One person wrote, "this outfit!" with another adding, "everything about this but especially the anklet." Another person joked, "Girl it’s barely about to be spring." Many others, meanwhile, expressed their excitement for the album, with one fan commenting, "Sis we been ready since last year."

After releasing her two EP's – 2018's High Maintenance and 2019's ICY – Pretty B– Music will mark Saweetie's debut studio album and her "official footprint" in the rap game, she previously told Paper Mag. The “B–“ in the title is actually an acronym, the musician revealed.

"'B' means bossed up or bossy. 'I' means independent. 'T' means tough because you have to be a tough individual to survive in the music game. 'C' is for creative. Then, 'H' is for hyphy because I am from the Bay," she told the outlet. "I like that this body of work embodies every type of woman. When you listen to it, not only do you want to turn up and be bossed up, but you feel inspired."

Saweetie added that she knows "every woman will be able to connect to at least one track on this project." She also teased that she got her "wish list for collaborations," explaining that on her previous projects, she "didn't really do collaborations and this time I really wanted to share the love."