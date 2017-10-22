Rihanna Reveals Racy Snaps for Followers on Instagram

Rihanna is slaying Instagram again with a trio of revealing posts.

The “Work” singer posted the the below photos to her account to show off one of her latest outfits. The ensemble’s main piece is a pale pink dress that’s low cut and features a keyhole cut-out in the torso.

To complete the look, Rihanna adds some pink tennis shoes and a matching bomber jacket. She has the jacket pulled off her shoulders to keep her bust on display.

The pop star left two of the photos uncaptioned, but labeled the second one with the phrase “full:length:.” The three Instagram posts have a combined total of more than 4 million likes.

