Paris Hilton Shares ‘Surfer Chick’ Swimsuit Photos From ‘Paradise’

Paris Hilton is currently in St. Barts for her brother’s wedding and she is making the most of her time.

As she waits for Barron Hilton to socialite Tessa Gräfin, she has been hitting the beach every day. But, being Paris Hilton, the heiress-turned-musician she could not simply enjoy the beach without anyone knowing.

Hilton has filled her followers’ Instagram feeds with countless swimsuit photos in several different ensembles.

Scroll through to see all of Hilton’s bikini photos from her St. Barts vacation.

Surfer

This above snap started off Hilton’s streak of bikini snaps.

She is shown standing next to the bay wearing a My Little Pony bikini with a Chanel bag in the shape of a surfboard.

She captioned the photo “Surfer Chick,” with a surfer emoji.

Finding Paradise

These photos also show off Hilton’s heart shaped white shades. As she models the look, she confidently struts around the beach.

“Finding Paradise wherever I go,” she wrote, adding several beach-themed emojis.

Life’s a Beach

The hotel heiress exits the water for this next photo and adds a new piece of beach attire. Hilton incorporates a shawl covered in blue white and teal zig-zag stripes.

“Life’s a Beach,” Hilton wrote, adding a beach emoji.

Mermaid

Hilton takes a seat on the sand to channel imagery of a certain mystical sea creature.

“There’s a million fish in the sea, but I’m a Mermaid,” Hilton wrote.

Unicorn

The Simple Life alum left the beach for this photo and changed up her attire once again. She traded in the striped piece for a white shawl with a lace design.

She wrote that she was a “Unicorn in Paradise” in the caption.

Beach Bae

Hilton swapped her her beachwear for this second set-piece. She headed back to the beach in a black one-piece with a floral design. She completes the look with a grey shawl and pink high heels.

She captioned this shot “Beach Bae,” with a crown emoji.

Life Is Good

Hilton continues the high-class look into this next shot.

She appears to be in the same spot as the previous one, but she is leaning up against the palm tree to give fans a closer look at a bikini.

As the the beach vacation would suggest, Hilton ensures her followers that “life is good” in the caption.

Life Is Beautiful

Hilton’s latest swimsuit shot brings back the white lace shawl, but with a whole new selection. She matches the shawl with a a new one-piece, as well as with a new pair of shades.

“Life is Beautiful in Paradise,” Hilton wrote.