On Trend Sophistication: How to Wear the Color Camel

When it comes to our wardrobe, there aren’t many colors we would trade for our beloved black — but camel is quickly becoming one of them.

Similar to black, camel is a timeless, classic hue that is subtle enough not to overshadow the rest of our ensemble but also bold enough to stand on its own. Any staple piece we would wear in black — from a trench coat to a leather jacket to a suede mini skirt — we would undoubtedly wear in camel, thanks to its universal appeal and neutral tendencies.

Basically, make room in your closets because camel is the new black — and we have the most gorgeous camel-inspo to prove it.

Topped off with a trench coat

When you combine a classic trench coat with a classic hue like camel, you’ve got one of the most elegant, timeless pieces you’ll reach for time and time again to complete any ensemble.

Office ready with wide-leg trousers

Carry camel over into your workday with sophisticated, wide-leg trousers that will leave you feel professional yet still refreshingly stylish.

Layered camel upon camel

There’s no such thing as too much camel; pile on the camel layers in the form of tops, sweaters and capes for a classy, chic style that leaves plenty of room to be accented with fun accessories.

Casual with comfy jeans and a worn-in tee

Saturday errands never looked so chic; a camel leather jacket is the perfect way to top off your favorite pair of jeans and worn-in white tee for a day spend running around town.

Tucked into high-waist denim and belted

If jeans feel too casual for your ocassion, tuck a camel sweater into skinny jeans and belt it to easily and seamlessly elevate your entire look.

With a chunky sweater and black leather

Drape a warm camel coat over your favorite chunky sweater and pair with black leather for a look that’s comfy but still sexy.

Slide into a skirt

Rock the on-trend front-button skirt in a gorgeous camel shade and pair with a sleek black top and black heels for a sexy date night look.

Mixed in with winter whites

There is no prettier color combo than a caramel camel shade mixed with winter whites; add a neutral bag and heels to complete the look.