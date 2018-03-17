Mia Khalifa Poses for ‘Playboy’ Photo Shoot

Online personality Mia Khalifa posed for Playboy, but not exactly how you might expect.

The adult-film-actress-turned-sports-commentator took to Twitter to show off the photo shoot she did for the notorious magazine. In the one photo used in the magazine’s print edition, she is shown leaning against a wall in blue jeans and a top that puts her midriff front-and-center.

“I’m in Playboy!” Khalifa wrote. “Go buy an issue, you guys! THIS IS SO COOL!”

I’m in Playboy!!!!! Go buy an issue, you guys!!!!! 😄😄😄😄 THIS IS SO COOL! pic.twitter.com/MRy86tq5S3 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) March 13, 2018

Some were surprised by the photo shoot’s modesty, based on Khalifa’s NSFW road to internet fame.

However, many fans in the replies simply stuck to congratulating her for the recognition in one of the U.S.’s most famous publications. Fans complimented her by saying she “slayed” the outfit, she looked like a “10” and someone even jokingly claimed they wanted to photo painted on their wall in mural form.

Khalifa loved all these remarks and hopped into the replies to show the humorous fans some love.

You’re just the best oh my god 😭😭😭 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) March 14, 2018