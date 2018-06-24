Kylie Jenner Goes All Black for Impromptu Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner is bringing out her summer looks in full force, and her new all-black photoshoot is one of her best yet.

Jenner took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal a series of photos from an impromptu photo session in her black Ferrari.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality was wearing a black ensemble that matched her sports car perfectly.

“We didn’t plan this,” Jenner wrote in the first photo’s caption.

Jenner’s look includes a black tank top, high-waisted black leather pants, black leather boots and a black belt.

The followed up that first photo with another post containing two more similar shots in the Ferrari, which was a gift from her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

“Your uber’s outside,” she jokingly captioned the photo.

Jenner, who gave birth to her daughter Stormi in February, then changed up the shot’s composition to better show off her hourglass figure.

She left this final photo without a caption, but her figure is put front and center.

The first photo in this series racked up an impressive 3.2 million likes, and the second set earned Jenner another 2.4 million more. However, it was the third, up-close shot that received the most feedback in the form of 3.8 million likes.

While these photos and some other recent posts show Jenner getting back into Instagram model mode, she has also been spending time adjusting to motherhood.

She recently opened up about her experience learning to be a mother in a May interview with The Evening Standard that was conducted by her half-sister, Kim Kardashian.

“I feel like [motherhood has] just been so amazing, and so much fun,” Jenner wrote. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course there’s hard times and stuff… even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues… and all the ups and downs. And also even when I’m here it was so hard to leave this morning. I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on.”

She continued, “I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I would rather be with her or wish she can come everywhere. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”