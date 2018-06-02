Kaley Cuoco Showcases Toned Abs in New Workout Photo

Kaley Cuoco’s latest workout wear collaboration is here, and she shared an ab-filled shot to celebrate the occasion.

The Big Bang Theory actress teamed up with clothing brand Goldsheep to promote their Hamptons Palms ensemble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cuoco is shown modeling the two-piece outfit in the photo below, which was taken by photographer duo France & Jesse. Cuoco’s makeup was done by Jamie Greenberg, and her hair was styled by Mallorie Mason.

Cuoco seemed pumped by the partnership, as she captioned the shot “Be the Goldsheep!!!”

Goldsheep seemed equally excited about the photoshoot.

“We are SO excited to share our collab with the ultimate #GOLDSHEEP” the brand wrote on their Instagram. “Abs not included!”

As far as how Cuoco stays in peak shape, the 32-year-old actress recently opened up to Women’s Health Magazine about her go-to fitness outlet: hot yoga.

“I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried yoga, I tried Pilates,” Cuoco said. “I realized I don’t like running… I refuse to do it. I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing.”

She also revealed she participates in CorePower Yoga courses, even if it means getting off to an early start.

“Sometimes do I want to get up in the morning and do it? No,” she says. “But when I get out, I feel like a million bucks.”

She also said she has to buckle down on her diet and put in a lot more effort into staying fit than she used to.

“Bottom line is, you know, I’m not 21 anymore,” Cuoco said. “It used to be so easy, I didn’t have to do as much. Now, it’s part of my day—working out is part of my day, eating right is part of my day.”

Cuoco is currently taking time off during her off season of the Big Bang Theory, which recently wrapped up its 11th season on CBS. However, she is also spending time prepping other projects with her production company, Yes Norman Productions.

“I want to be a full-on girl boss,” Cuoco told Cosmopolitan. “I’ve been in the business so long, and I’ve worked with the best. I don’t let people mess with me. I want to show girls out there that you can be cool, wear yoga clothes, and run your own f— company. You don’t have to be a guy in a suit. I want this to be a big company. I want to be sitting down a few years from now and have so many projects going. That’s what I’m excited about.”