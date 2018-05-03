Jessica Simpson Flaunts Bikini Body and Husband’s Abs in Closet Selfie

Jessica Simpson is not letting haters deter her from showing off her bikini body.

Simpson, 37, shared the third installment in a series of closet selfies, and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, joined in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “With You” singer is shown striking a pose in a multi-colored top and skirt combo with white sunglasses as her key accessory. Johnson, 38, flexes his muscles as he poses shirtless with khaki shirts and a grey cap.

“I taught my husband the art of the closet selfie,” Simpson wrote in the photo’s caption, adding a winking emoji.

This setting is the same as her previous shots. In the photo below, Simpson poses in a large closet mirror at the Bahamian spot she and husband husband Eric Johnson are currently visiting.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress is shown posing in a translucent orange skirt and a black bikini top with some fringe elements. She accessorizes with large black sunglasses and a golden bracelet.

She captioned the photo “Vacation closet vibes take 2” with a pineapple emoji tacked on for good measure.

The pic has already racked up 139,000 likes, but did draw out a chorus of Photoshop claims.

Simpson also hit the beach on Friday and made sure she was dressed up for the occasion.

Simpson shared the below photo of herself modeling a leopard-print bikini in the aforementioned mirror. She is also rocking a sheer shawl, large black shades, golden hoop earrings and a sun hat.

“Vacation closet vibes,” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

This shot received more than 120,000 likes and more comments for the singer/actress.

When she’s not snapping steamy photos, Simpson is busy working on her fashion line and being a mother to her two kids with Johnson, Maxwell and Ace.

When recently asked by Entertainment Tonight if the couple wanted to add any more additions to the family, she had seems to be pretty happy about the family’s current configuration.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” Simpson, 37, shared. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

She jokingly added, “We always practice, but it would definitely have to be a miracle.”