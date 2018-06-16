Jenna Dewan’s Sultriest Instagram Snaps

Actress/dancer Jenna Dewan is one of the most beloved Instagram personalities on the social network right now, and it is easy to see why.

While some of her peers bare it all, Dewan merely needs a sultry look to stop anyone in their tracks.

The actress started her career primarily as a dancer, performing with bonafide icons like Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott and Christina Aguilera. Dewan used her dance moves to score a role in 2006’s Step Up, which changed her life in more ways than one. The actress has since starred in shows like The Playboy Club, American Horror Story: Asylum and Supergirl.

Check out some of the actress’ sexiest photos that she’s posted on Instagram.

Date: April 18, 2018

Caption: “A little R&R in my favorite @danskinapparel intimates. Link in bio #Danskin”

Date: Jan. 22, 2017

Caption: “Super serious backstage as always.”

Date: Jan. 20, 2017

Caption: “Show day. It takes a village people! #worldofdance #comingsoon”

Date: Jan. 15, 2017

Caption: “Backstage”

Date: Oct. 25, 2016

Caption: “BTS of Tuesday. Find out why in the world I’m dressed like this on @CWNoTomorrow tonight.”

Date: Sept. 29, 2016

Caption: “Doesn’t everyone writhe around on the ground in @danskinapparel? You’re missing out.”

Date: Aug. 26, 2016

Caption: “BTS @danskinapparel Never not laughing with @bradgoreski #DanskinDetermination”

Date: April 15, 2016

Caption: “best glam squad a gal could ask for?”

Date: Feb. 26, 2016

Caption: “Ok but seriously guys- 80’s workout clothes.”

Date: Jan. 4, 2016

Caption: “Back to work?!! Break time on @supergirlofficial. Lucy about to get her nap on.”