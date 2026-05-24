NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Invited to Big Wrestling Event — Will He Tweet About It?

The mayor of New York City being invited to a big entertainment spectacle happening in town isn’t exactly the most newsworthy item. But if he tweets about it — that is a headline that actually has some market watchers intrigued.

Polymarket is currently taking bets on Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s X post total for May 19-26. The 10-59 post range is currently leading but dropping fast in favor of a 60-79 post range.

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Mamdani typically tweets about the big local news of the moment, but also addresses national news and local sports happenings. Now, an unprompted invite from the sports entertainment world might just inspire him to post an extra tweet or two.

On Thursday, All Elite Wrestling commentator Excalibur openly invited Mamdani to the company’s big NYC event on Sunday (May 24), Double or Nothing at Queens’ Louis Armstrong Stadium. The masked wrestler-turned-talking-head posted on Bluesky: “Are you free on Sunday, @zohrankmamdani.bsky.social?”

The 34-year-old Democrat has not responded to the invite on Bluesky (or X) as of press time. However, you never know where the Big Apple’s leader might pop up next. Even though the invite came on X’s rival platform, it might at least put Double or Nothing on the Mamdani team’s radar.

The mayor could tweet congratualtions about the event in general, and, if he actually attends, he might have a lot more to say. Polymarket odds will shift the more he posts, hence while bettors might want to have the AEW event on their radars.

Bettors will just have to keep their notifications on Sunday night (and/or keep it locked on Polymarket’s X post tracker).

AEW’s MJF (Credit: Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As for Double or Nothing, the 12-match event is headlined by AEW World Champion Darby Allin facing off against the man he won the title off of in the first place, Long Island native MJF. it will stream. The PPV will be available to purchase via HBO Max, Prime Video and other platforms.