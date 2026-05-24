You Can Now Use Bitcoin to Back Your Mortgage

Two companies have partnered on what they’re hyping up as “a new pathway to realizing the American Dream for the 52 million Americans who own digital assets.”

Per a March press release, Better Mortgage and Coinbase are allowing Bitcoin holders to use those cryptocurrency assets as collateral towards buying a home.

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“Americans who qualify for a mortgage with Better will now be able to pledge Bitcoin or USDC as collateral to fund their cash down payment securing a standard conforming mortgage without liquidating tokenized assets or potentially triggering a taxable event.” the release states.

While those interested in taking Better and Coinbase up on the offer should consult the companies in question and their terms, CNBC lays out the basics of the plan in a March write-up of the program. Per real estate writer Diana Olick, Coinbase users “would take out a regular mortgage with Better as well as a second loan, backed by either bitcoin or USD Coin. The second loan would fund the down payment on the first loan.”

That unfortunately means that users are paying interest on two loans. Despite that wrinkle, cypto owners are apparently jumping on the chance, at least according to Mark Troianovski, a Coinbase business development exec.

“We’ve actually seen really, really strong interest,” Troianovski said in a Yahoo Finance interview published on May 7. “Every single person on the waitlist is a story of someone, like you or me, that’s just been sitting on [crypto] for years and now is like, ‘Oh, I can actually use this to do something very useful, which is put a roof over my head.’”

Yet Another Example of How Bitcoin Is Becoming a Big Part of Finance

(Credit: Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

As shown in this new initiative, Bitcoin is now a big part of the financial world. The Bitcoin market is a whole lane of its own, even sparking loads of bets on prediction markets like Polymarket. There are markets on topics like Bitcoin’s projected peak price for May and if Anthropic will “flip BTC by December 31.”

Other Bitcoin wagers currently live oon Polymarket include:

Maybe some one of those winning bettors will flip those winnings into a mortgage — or into crypto and then a mortgage, if Coinbase and Better had their choice.