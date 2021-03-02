Emma Chamberlain Wows in Neon-Color Crocheted Top

✖

Emma Chamberlain's Instagram followers know that the influencer posts stunning shots on the social media platform. One of her latest posts, which featured the 19-year-old donning a neon-colored crochet top, proves just that. The snap was soon met with a bevy of praise from Chamberlain's fans, which is a tad unsurprising when you consider that she boasts over 12 million followers on Instagram.

Chamberlain posted a slideshow full of photos to showcase her bright look. In the snaps, the social media influencer dons a neon yellow bralette along with a pink and yellow neon-colored crochet-knit top to match. She let the slideshow speak for itself, as she kept the caption short and sweet. Chamberlain captioned the photos with three heart emojis. Her photo series garnered plenty of positive reactions amongst her fans. One fan even commented on the post with, "these colors fit u so well pls wear them more often."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emma chamberlain (@emmachamberlain)

Chamberlain isn't just known for her popularity on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube, but she also recently ventured into the beauty industry with her partnership with the skincare brand Bad Habit. She first announced her partnership with the brand back in December, telling her followers on Instagram that she was "so excited to be super involved in a skincare brand that looks at life/skincare in the same way i do."

During an interview with ELLE, published on Thursday, Chamberlain spoke about becoming a Global Ambassador and Creative Director of the brand. She told the outlet that she became involved with the company after they sent her some of their products, which she came to fall in love with. Chamberlain explained, "Bad Habit is pretty much the honest and real skincare brand that cares about making you feel good, helping you relax, and not being so obsessed with the idea of perfection and more accepting of imperfections."

While Chamberlain has been in the spotlight for some time, her new role with Bad Habit offers her a chance to take on a new challenge. "I've never had a role like [Creative Director] in a brand," she said. "Obviously, when it comes to formula and stuff like that, I leave that to the professionals. But when it comes to the fun stuff like photoshoots and campaigns and branding and messaging and PR, I get to give my two cents and they are always so open to what I have to say."