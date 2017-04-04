Go Hands-Free With Celebrity Favorite Crossbody Bags

(Photo: Getty / SMXRF / Star Max)

Gone are the days of juggling your coffee, shopping bags and an oversized handbag. For the on-the-go Womanista, the style and convenience of a cute crossbody bag cannot be beat. Perfect for an afternoon of errands or a night out, these hands-free bags are spacious enough to hold all your essentials but small enough to carry with ease.

Celebrities and everyday women alike often reach for the trendy accessory to accent their looks daily. From the splurge-worthy to the affordable, there is no shortage of crossbody bags to choose from to elevate your style.

Check out some of our celeb faves below, then shop our full list of crossbody bags to add to your closet.

Jessica Alba

Pop and Suki Camera Bag, $235

Personalize this everyday-wear crossbody bag for a special touch. Its small but spacious size makes it great for running errands or a night out.



Jenna Dewan Tatum

Chloé ‘Marcie’ Bag, $890

Chloé’s ‘Marcie’ shoulder bag is crafted from deep burgundy textured-leather accented with gold hardware. It has an army-green twill-lined interior with multiple card slots and is the perfect size for just your essentials.

Olivia Culpo

Aspinal of London Mini Trunk Clutch, $550

The box frame of this mini clutch is a spin on the traditional vintage trunk suitcase. With a detachable shoulder strap, this bag can transition from an easy-to-wear crossbody day bag to a sleek accent for a night out in seconds.

