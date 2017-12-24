Bella Thorne Shows off Christmas Lingerie for Boyfriend’s New Music Video

Bella Thorne is back with another revealing outfit, and this one is full of holiday spirit.

The actress took to Instagram to show off a red lingerie design she rocked for a new music video. However, it wasn’t just a random cameo. Thorne was appearing in a video she directed for a song by her boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun.

The video sees Thorne dressed in the Christmas-themed holiday ensemble as Mod Sun throws a festive rager soundtracked by his song “address on the internet.”

Ahead of the video’s release, the Disney Channel alum shared two photos of her outfit in front of a decked-out Christmas tree featured in the video.

“It’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas,” she captioned one of the photos.