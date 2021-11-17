Netflix Cancels Another Show After Merely One Season

Netflix has built a reputation for ruthlessly canceling shows early on in their runs, and the streaming service is at it again. Zero Chill, a young adult series about twins, one who ice skates and one who plays hockey, has been canceled after just one season. The freshmen series hit Netflix in March and just didn’t rustle up the viewership necessary to get another 10-episode order.

Zero Chill comes from All3Media-owned Lime Pictures, the production company the Netflix YA drama Free Rein and the upcoming Netflix non-scripted format Dance Monsters. Zero Chill filmed its first and now only season In Sheffield, UK. “There are currently no plans for a second series of Zero Chill,” a spokesperson from Lime told Deadline. “We are very proud of the show we made and its global success. Sheffield was a wonderful place to film in and we hope to return to the city with future projects.”

Zero Chill followed teenage figure skater Kayla, whose life is thrown into chaos when her family moves from Canada to the UK so her brother, Mac, can attend a prestigious hockey academy. Kayla struggles with the frustration that her parents prioritized her brother’s ambition over her own, but soon she finds her feet in her new English life. The ensemble cast featured Grace Beedle as Kayla, Dakota Benjamin Taylor as Mac, and Sarah-Jane Potts and Doug Rao as their parents Jenny and Luke.

Lime Pictures MDs Kate Little and Claire Poyser recently spoke to Deadline and opened up about their desire to take their projects to international markets. “The UK is the biggest exporter of formats globally and for a while now we’ve underperformed in terms of making the most of our brilliant format development teams,” Poyser explained. “The real focus now is on the global audience.” Hopefully, next year’s Free Rein and Dance Monsters have better luck than Zero Chill.