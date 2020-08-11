Zac Efron's 'Three Men and Baby' Remake Has Disney Fans Talking

Zac Efron is tapping back into his Disney roots as he is set to star in the Three Men and a Baby remake on the company's streaming service. The 1987 film starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson and was a remake itself from a French movie. No further details about what role Efron would be taking on, though it's likely he'd be taking the part of Sellck's character as the lead. Gordon Gray, who was behind The Rookie and The Way Back, will be serving as the producer. No director was announced in the report by The Hollywood Reporter.

Efron first became a heartthrob starring as Troy Bolton in High School Musical on the Disney Channel. Since his days as part of their series, he has since gone on to expand his resume, a list that includes comedies like 17 Again and Neighbors while showing off his acting chops in more serious roles like his portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile on Netflix. In regards to the streaming giant, Efron released a documentary on the network, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, that released in July and featured him traveling to various parts of the world.

With Efron moving over to another streaming service to star in Three Men and a Baby, many Disney fans were not only excited to see him taking on a new role over there, but also eager to see him coming full circle.