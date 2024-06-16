Netflix's Chef's Table featured Sean Brock and his restaurant Husk in Charleston, South Carolina during its sixth volume released in February 2019. While that bar is still a success, the chef's venture in Nashville has shuttered only seven months after opening.

According to Nashville Business Journal, Brock's Bar Continental has shuttered. The hi-fidelity record bar and lounge seemed perfect for the city on paper, but it has sadly reached its end.

"While I'm disappointed to be ending its run, I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to share this with Nashville," Brock said in a statement posted to the restaurant's Instagram. "We're hopeful the concept can live on in a different way in the future, but for now, I want to say thank you."

The now-closed restaurant was located in the Nashville Yards' Grand Hyatt hotel, which now has some sort of plan for a replacement in the space. "Sean is a brilliantly creative chef, experimenting with fun, out-of-the-box concepts and culinary delights. We are proud to have supported one such concept, Bar Continental," Marc Sternagel, general manager for Grand Hyatt Nashville, said in an emailed statement. "We are evaluating several exciting options for this fantastic space and look forward to sharing more in the near future."

Brock is far from down and out with this closure. He has been re-evaluating a lot of his offerings in the city for 2024. Nashville Business Journal notes that Brock opened an affordable experience at the East Nashville tasting menu restaurant in June. He is also aiding Nick Pihakis and Paul Mishkin in creating an old-school burger joint named Joyland. The launch there is eyeing Birmingham and beyond if it is a success.

The chef is dedicated to Nashville, though, with his June and Audrey restaurants scratching his itches, while Joyland is looking to expand his offerings even further.