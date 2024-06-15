Netflix's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, June 15, 2024)
A new superhero movie hits the Netflix top 5.
While the tale of Hit Man's Netflix success is far from over, the most exciting part about today's Netflix top 5 is its new entry. A Japanese superhero flick has entered the top 5; will it start to shake up the chart as the days go on?
Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, June 15, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Ultraman: Rising'
Official Synopsis: "When baseball superstar Ken Sato returns home to Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, he quickly finds more than he bargained for as he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe."
4. 'Under Paris'
Official Synopsis: "Sophia, a brilliant scientist comes to know that a large shark is swimming deep in the river. "
3. 'Wonder'
Official Synopsis: "Wonder tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out."
2. 'Home'
Official Synopsis: "When Oh, a lovable misfit from another planet, lands on Earth and meets a teenage girl named Tip, the two unlikely friends embark on the greatest journey of all time...the journey HOME."
1. 'Hit Man'
Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor (Glen Powell) uncovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man in undercover police stings. He meets his match in a client (Adria Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities."
