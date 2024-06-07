Whether it was aliens or not, the man definitely had the marks to prove the encounter.

With the recent government disclosures, including the ongoing galactic game of 20 questions trying to determing if UFOs are related to aliens or not. According to the most recent Pentagon report, the belief is that most sightings aren't necessarily related to extraterrestrials and were likely connected to secret project by groups on this planet.

No matter what you believe about the nature of "flying saucers," there is one sighting labeled the "most convincing" UFO encounter in history. According to CBC, the Falcon Lake incident in Canada is being called the "best-documented UFO case" 50 years after the actual event.

The story has been covered in books and shows, including Unsolved Mysteries at one point, but it originates from May 1967 in the Falcon Lake woods in Manitoba, Canada. "I recalled seeing him in bed. He didn't look good at all. He looked pale, haggard," Stan Michalak said about his father. "When I walked into the bedroom there was a huge stink in the room, like a real horrible aroma of sulphur and burnt motor. It was all around and it was coming out of his pores. It was bad."

Michalak was only a nine-year-old at the time but has detailed the incident as co-author of When They Appear, a book written with UFO researcher Chris Rutkowski. The book came out in 2017, but recently resurfaced due to coverage online at outlets like Daily Star.

According to the account, Stefan Michalak was in the woods when he encountered a pair of "cigar-shaped objects" nearby, changing hues while floating before taking a disc shape. Michalak started drawing what he saw, which made their way online years later, before trying to get closer to the object.

"He couldn't make out any words, or anything, but he heard at least two beings communicating inside. He called out, offering mechanical help if they needed it," the It Gets Weird podcast recently detailed. "As soon as he touches the craft, the fingertips just start to melt, so it's so hot that it literally melts the gloves he's wearing...He's hit by this blast of air, that pushes him backward and sets his shirt and hat on fire. He's stumbling backward, getting pushed by this wave of air and gas, and trying to take this burning shirt and hat off."

The account goes on to say he showed symptoms of radiation sickness and had "severe burns" on his torso that look like a grate or Bingo card. Once released from the hospital, he returned to the locale to recover his "charred shirt, a melted glove and tools he'd left behind." He maintained his story until dying in 1999, never saying he encountered little green men either.