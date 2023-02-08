'You People' on Netflix Allegedly Used CGI for Final Kiss Scene

Comedian Andrew Schulz claims CGI was used in the last scene of Netflix's You People to show Jonah Hill and Lauren London's characters kissing during their wedding. Schulz spilled the behind-the-scenes secret in the Feb. 2 episode of The Brilliant Idiots, the podcast he hosts with Charlamagne tha God. In You People, Schulz plays Hill's onscreen cousin.

One of the last shots viewers see before the end credits begin is Hill's character Ezra and London's character Amira kissing after their marriage vows. There is a slow-motion shot, with the two leaning in. For viewers at home, it looks like they really locked lips, but Schulz claims they never even got close.

Andrew Schulz said Jonah Hill and Lauren London didn't even kiss on You People it was all CGI pic.twitter.com/uHzd9tkQDu — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 4, 2023

"I don't even know if I should share this s—, but in the final scene, they don't even kiss," Schulz said. "It's CGI. Swear to God, son." Charlemagne didn't buy it, but Schulz explained that the two actors were standing far apart.

"I'm there, I'm watching the wedding, and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far," Schulz said, gesturing to show how far London and Hill were from each other. "And I'm like, 'I wonder how they're going to play that in the movie. They're probably just going to cut right there... But in the movie, you could see their faces come close, and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."

It's unclear why Hill and London did this. Their representatives have not commented. A clip from the film shows that Schulz appears to be correct, as visual effects are used to bring their lips together.

You People was released on Netflix on Jan. 27. The movie was directed by Black-ish creator Keya Barris, who wrote the script with Hill. The plot centers on an interracial couple (Hill and London), whose families clash over cultural and generational differences. London's onscreen parents are played by Nia Long and Eddie Murphy, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny play Hill's parents. The film has earned mostly mixed reviews, but it has held the top spot on Netlfix's Top 10 English-language films chart for the past two weeks. During the first full week of its release, Netflix subscribers watched 65.61 billion hours of the film.