Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Barris produced You People and wrote the film alongside Hill. The cast is star-studded, falso featuring David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will debut on Jan. 27 on Netflix.
While the teaser is hilarious, some social media users have complained that the movie further perpetuates Barris' content of showcasing mixed-race Americans, with London and Hill's character being in an interracial relationship. Others say the casting doesn't make sense with Long and Murphy starring as London's parents due to their respective ages in real life.
Make it make sense
it’s the fact that Lauren London, Jonah hill, and nia long are all in their 50s and Eddie murphy is 30 yrs older than them 😭 like they just got anybody— khloepiperrrr (@khloepiperrr) December 6, 2022
Considering their ages, some fans are perplexed about the role they were cast in. Long is the youngest of the bunch – but Hill, London, and Long are in the same age bracket.
Is it worth it?
We get Nia Long, Eddie Murphy and Lauren London in one movie and it’s for this??? https://t.co/0LNx35jQcG pic.twitter.com/Vqp6rjCkj7— Rahshawn (@ijahmeer) December 5, 2022
Besides casting, details on the project were kept mum. Now that the teaser is out, some aren't happy.
The aesthetics
Does Kenya Barris know that brown/dark skin black ppl exist? How tf you gonna make a movie with Nia Long & Eddie Murphy as parents & their daughter is Lauren London? Make it make sense.— ☆🤎 (@_brexoxo_) December 6, 2022
There's been a major conversation around Barris casting lighter-skinned actors in his project. For those familiar with his work, You People is no different.
Something different
Lauren London been playing a high schooler/ College student her whole life .. now y’all want to talk about Why she’s playing the daughter of Eddie Murphy in a fucking Netflix film— Black Girl Magnet (@N3rdiction) December 6, 2022
London has starred as the girl next door since her film debut in ATL. Now that she's starring as the daughter of Murphy in a film, some still aren't satisfied and feel she's been typecast.
It's not that deep
I really wanna piss off the people mad Lauren London is playing the biological daughter of Eddie Murphy and Nia Long….cause it’s actually something that happens in real life all the time 😂😂😂— D’Ron (@CinematicCase) December 6, 2022
Some social media users find anything to complain about. And for this user, she feels the outrage is unwarranted.
Ready for the laughs
Eddie Murphy better be cracking some jokes about Lauren London marrying a man that looks older than he does. https://t.co/G8OSceA9tS— James J. Gutierrez (@jamesjgutierrez) December 6, 2022
Others are waiting for the laughs. Many social media users believe Hill and Murphy in a comedy is genius.