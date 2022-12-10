Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.

Barris produced You People and wrote the film alongside Hill. The cast is star-studded, falso featuring David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will debut on Jan. 27 on Netflix.

While the teaser is hilarious, some social media users have complained that the movie further perpetuates Barris' content of showcasing mixed-race Americans, with London and Hill's character being in an interracial relationship. Others say the casting doesn't make sense with Long and Murphy starring as London's parents due to their respective ages in real life.