Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

By Brenda Alexander

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.

Barris produced You People and wrote the film alongside Hill. The cast is star-studded, falso featuring David Duchovny, Sam Jay, Elliot Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film will debut on Jan. 27 on Netflix.

While the teaser is hilarious, some social media users have complained that the movie further perpetuates Barris' content of showcasing mixed-race Americans, with London and Hill's character being in an interracial relationship. Others say the casting doesn't make sense with Long and Murphy starring as London's parents due to their respective ages in real life.

Make it make sense

Considering their ages, some fans are perplexed about the role they were cast in. Long is the youngest of the bunch – but Hill, London, and Long are in the same age bracket.

prevnext

Is it worth it?

Besides casting, details on the project were kept mum. Now that the teaser is out, some aren't happy.

prevnext

The aesthetics

There's been a major conversation around Barris casting lighter-skinned actors in his project. For those familiar with his work, You People is no different.

prevnext

Something different

London has starred as the girl next door since her film debut in ATL. Now that she's starring as the daughter of Murphy in a film, some still aren't satisfied and feel she's been typecast.

prevnext

It's not that deep

Some social media users find anything to complain about. And for this user, she feels the outrage is unwarranted.

prevnext
0comments

Ready for the laughs

Others are waiting for the laughs. Many social media users believe Hill and Murphy in a comedy is genius.

prev
Start the Conversation

of