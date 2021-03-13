'Yellowstone': The Duttons Will Return for Spinoff, But There's a Catch

✖

The Yellowstone universe is expanding in 2021 with the announcement that two spin-off series are in the works. One show, tentatively titled 6666, will focus on a historic Texas ranch while Y: 1883 will highlight the Dutton family. Though it's unlikely that the fan-favorite characters in John Dutton, Kayce Dutton, Beth Dutton, or Rip Wheeler will show up.

"Y: 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America," the synopsis states. "It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land - Montana." The show will debut on the Paramount+ streaming app — which you can find more information about here.

Based on Y: 1883's setting, key characters from Yellowstone will not be present. It is physically impossible. Instead of Kevin Costner in the lead role, there will be a different person controlling the Dutton family. This person will have to help the family navigate a grueling journey to the west and face several dangers in the process.

"When we say the 'wild west,' what that really means is a west beyond the reach of the rule of law. It really is the beginning of an empire before it was an empire," showrunner Taylor Sheridan said in a promotional video for Paramount+. He also explained that "This new show explores different eras in that 130-year legacy. What an opportunity to witness the first Duttons come to Montana, and we see them when they were homesteading."

Fans got their first glimpse of Y: 1883 when a teaser trailer aired during Super Bowl LV. In that teaser, an unknown voice could be heard saying, "I don't care if you live or die. But should you live… you tell them about me." This narration created excitement among fans, many of whom wondered who was delivering the very intense message. Was this the head of the Dutton family or another key character?

In addition to unveiling the two Yellowstone spin-offs in recent months, Sheridan and ViacomCBS also revealed two other projects in the works. Land Man is a modern-day tale set in Texas that focuses on fortune-seeking through the world of oil rigs. Mayor of Kingstown will focus on a city in Michigan where incarceration is the only thriving industry. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.