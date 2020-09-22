'Yellowstone' Could See Major Formatting Change Due to Paramount Network Rebrand

✖

Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone could be subject to a major formatting change, due to the news that the network is rebranding. Variety reports that Paramount Network's parent company, ViacomCBS, is planning to rebrand the channel as the Paramount Movie Network. It will shift its focus toward movies, and away from unscripted and TV programming. However, Yellowstone is not set to go anywhere.

According to the report, Yellowstone will remain at Paramount Movie Network, but will likely be presented in a more cinematic format going forward. Two ways this may happen is by airing two new episodes back-to-back, and limiting the number of commercial interruptions. It makes sense that Paramount would want to retain Yellowstone, as the show has been a massive success for the network. It averages around five million viewers per episode, with the recent Season 3 finale drawing in nearly 8 million live watchers, and almost 11 million when simulcast and encore numbers were counted. The show has already been renewed for Season 4, though it is unknown when that may premiere.

Now that you've had some time to process, reply with all your season 3 finale theories. #TBT #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/1WlvX3rqGf — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 10, 2020

Recently, singer and Yellowstone actor Ryan Bingham sat down with PopCulture.com's John Newby to talk about joining the series during its first season, which he later rejoined in the Season 3 finale. "I originally met Taylor [Sheridan, Yellowstone creator] a few years back when he wrote and directed a film called Wind River. He contacted me about writing a song for the film," Bingham shared. "I never seemed to come up with anything for the movies at that time that fit, but we always kept in touch and remained friends.

Bingham went on to share, "When this show started up, he contacted me again about possibly writing some songs and using some of the songs that I already had. And after hanging out for a while, he learned that I had a history with rodeo and the cowboy thing. And so he said, 'Heck, I got to write you into this show.' And so that's how that all started." At this time, there is no word on when the rebranded Paramount Movie Network will launch, but it is said to be on track to do so within the next year.