Streamer Offering Free 'Yellowstone' Window to Subscribers

Yellowstone fans who are also Sling TV subscribers are getting a big surprise, as the streaming is offering a free preview window for the show's Season 5 premiere. According to The Streamable, Sling customers will be getting a two-week Freeview of the Paramount Network. The Freeview window will run from Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 20.

This means that Sling customers, who do not already have Paramount Network, will be able to catch up on Season 4 of Yellowstone before Season 5 debuts on Sunday, Nov. 13. Not only will Sling subscribers get access to Yellowstone Season 4 and the Season 5 premiere, but also the first three episodes of Season 5 completely free of charge. The show's official streaming home is currently Peacock, with carries all four seasons.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Sheridan and John Linson, and has already spawned one spin-off, with more on the way.

Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's upcoming Season 5, which executive producer David C. Glasser says will "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.

Sheridan has also dropped some hints about Season 5, recently saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off.