'Yellowstone' Marathon Set for Pluto TV

Yellowstone fans a getting a big treat from Pluto TV, as the streaming service has announced it is hosting a marathon of the hit series. On May 27 Pluto TV's More TV Drama channel will begin streaming all-day marathons of Yellowstone, rolling through entire seasons over a few days, per Cord Cutter News. On the first day, May 27, the streamer will play all of Season 1, then Season 2 will run on 5/28, and, finale, Season 3 will stream in its entirety on May 29.

The news comes after it was revealed that Yellowstone is officially ending at Paramount Network. This follows rumors that the cancellation is due to series star Kevin Costner not being interested in starring in the show any longer. A February report indicated that co-creator Taylor Sheridan hadn't even been able to finish writing the rest of the episodes due to Costner's alleged inability to commit. The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to Costner not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out."

Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's now reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.

Additionally, it's been announced that Matthew McConaughey will be starring in a Yellowstone spinoff, which may in part continue the story laid out in the flagship series. Ahead of the big news, McConaughey made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to discuss his non-fiction book Greenlights. While chatting with the hosts, McConaughey got around to mentioning future projects and revealed that he had something on the horizon which can be safely assumed is his new Yellowstone series.

"I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a TV show. To go have some structure, like, 'I got a call time. I got lines. I got scenes. I got a character.' That sounds like a vacation right now to me," the actor quipped. At this time, there is no word as to when McConaughey's Yellowstone series will begin production.