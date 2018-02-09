Connie Britton Gives Major Tease For ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reunion

Fans of Friday Night Lights have long hoped for a reunion series, and Connie Britton is giving them hope that it could actually happen.

Last month, Connie Britton's former co-star, Kyle Chandler, said that she was the one preventing a reunion show. However, she says this is not the case.

"Do you know, I just saw Kyle Chandler said that it's because of me that we're not doing a reunion," she said during an appearance on TODAY. "I thought all this time it was because of him."

She continued by saying: "My feeling is, listen, if he wants to do a reunion - I love Kyle, I love the show. I'm just saying, I don't want to be the hold out here."

Kyle Chandler recently dashed the hopes of the wildly popular NBC series during an interview with Us Weekly claiming that Britton was the one that was holding back a possible revival series.

"Connie Britton is the holdout. She won't. She refuses to do it." He continued by saying, "Connie refuses to do it so I'm not going to do it without her."

In case you missed the series, check out the full description of Friday Night Lights below:

"Expanding on the hit feature film and best-selling book Friday Night Lights, this award-winning series centers on life in Dillon, Texas, where high school football brings the community together -- and the drama of small town life threatens to tear it apart. Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) faced countless challenges over the course of the show's three seasons, but he wasn't the only one juggling responsibilities between family, work, and pressures from the community. Coach Taylor's wife, Tami (Connie Britton), also had her hands full as Dillon's new high school principal: managing a shrinking budget, a lack of school supplies, decreased teaching staff and student issues, as well as a baby and teenage daughter, Julie (Aimee Teegarden) at home."

Friday Night Lights helped launch the careers of many of its stars, including Taylor Kitsch (John Carter), Jesse Plemons (Fargo), and Adrianne Palicki (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.).

The series is executive produced by Peter Berg (the film Friday Night Lights, Hancock), who also wrote and directed the pilot. Joining Berg as executive producers are Jason Katims (Roswell), Brian Grazer (Frost/Nixon, The Da Vinci Code), David Nevins (Arrested Development), Sarah Aubrey (The Kingdom) and Jeffrey Reiner (Caprica). Friday Night Lights is a production of Universal Media Studios, Imagine Entertainment and Film 44.

Photo Credit: @nbcfnl