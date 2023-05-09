'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episodes Get Exclusive Streaming Home

Yellowstone Season 5 has officially landed an exclusive streaming home for all the current episodes that have aired. It's been announced that the first eight episodes of the season will begin streaming on Peacock on May 25. The episodes first began airing on Paramount Network in November and concluded its first half on Jan. 1. Fans can currently stream Seasons 1-4 of Yellowstone on Peacock.

The news comes after it was revealed that Yellowstone is ending at Paramount Network, following rumors that series star Kevin Costner was not interested in committing to the show any longer. Yellowstone Season 5 has become the topic of much controversy lately, with a February report indicating that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan can't even finish writing the rest of the episodes. The currently-on-hold Paramount Network show has reportedly been hit with delays that are alleged to be due to Coster not wanting to spend significant amounts of time on filming. This, Puck reports, has led Sheridan to be "furious" over the "Costner drama" because he cannot continue scripting until he knows if the star is "in or out."

Costner has reportedly been in disputes with Yellowstone producers over Season 5 filming, though the actor's lawyer disputed those claims. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Costner's attorney Marty Singer, told Puck exclusively. The official statement came weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's not reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023.

Additionally, it's been announced that Matthew McConaughey will be starring in a Yellowstone spinoff, which may in part continue the story laid out in the flagship series. Ahead of the big news being shared, McConaughey made an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast to discuss his non-fiction book Greenlights. While chatting with the hosts, McConaughey got around to mentioning future projects and revealed that he had something on the horizon which can be safely assumed is his new Yellowstone series.

"I am now becoming more interested in actually going to play another character in a TV show. To go have some structure, like, 'I got a call time. I got lines. I got scenes. I got a character.' That sounds like a vacation right now to me," The actor quipped. He added, "All the last four years of culminating and writing and getting these things together and getting more into some public service freed me up to go, 'The idea of going to act in the right role, in the right kind of movie, film, or series right now, I'll be a different or improved actor in my own right," after this last three years. I deliberately chose to go focus on some things I was talking about and I have different perspectives."