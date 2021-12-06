‘Yellowstone’ Star May Leave Role ‘For Good’ After Latest Episode

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone may be getting ready to say goodbye to one beloved cast member. During Sunday night’s latest episode of the Taylor Sheridan-created series (warning: spoilers ahead!), Kevin Costner’s John Dutton throw things for a major loop when he ordered all women out of the bunkhouse, essentially firing them. This included Teeter, leaving Jen Landon’s fate on the hit show in jeopardy with theories arising that the actress could be leaving the show.

While it remains unclear if john will stick to his word or if he will ultimately change his mind, there is plenty of reason to believe that Landon could be leaving her role as Teeter for good. In addition to starring in the hit Paramount Network series, the actress also has a starring role in FBI: Most Wanted as Sarah Allen. Landon was confirmed to be joining the CBS drama, from Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, in January of this year, with Deadline reporting at the time that the actress would be appearing in a recurring role, meaning it would not just be a one-off appearance. Landon stars on FBI: Most Wanted alongside Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Nathaniel Arcand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, even if Yellowstone does say goodbye to Teeter for good, it doesn’t mean Landon would necessarily have to leave the Yellowstone universe behind her. Cartermatt.com suggested that Landon “could balance both” starring in Yellowstone and FBI: Most Wanted and even suggested that if she were not to return to the flagship series, she could return in one of the Yellowstone spinoffs, namely 6666. The series, first announced in February, is set to center around the 6666 ranch, also known as the Four Sixes Ranch, “where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world class cowboys are born and made.”

In addition to Yellowstone and FBI: Most Wanted, Landon is well-known for her role as Amy on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. She also starred on As The World Turns, which earned her three Dayime Emmys. Her other credits include The Orville, The Resident, Chicago Med, Days of Our Lives, and The Young and the Restless, among many others. To see whether or not Landon will keep her role on Yellowstone, tune into new episodes on Paramount Network on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.