WWE’s Sasha Banks Reveals If She’ll Appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Sasha Banks grew her brand last year, appearing in two episodes of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian. She received a lot of praise for her work in the second of the show, but will she be in Season 3? The WWE Superstar recently spoke to Bleacher Report about her future on The Mandalorian and announced she won’t return for the new season.

“First of all, thanks for trying to get that out, but I’m not on the next season,” she said. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

“It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next.”

Banks played Koska Reeves a Mandalorian warrior who appears in Chapter 11 and the Season 2 finale. Banks is credited with her real name, which is Mercedes Varnado. In the finale, Banks appears with Luke Skywalker, which was a surprise for everyone watching. “I was in the scene as well, so I had to know a little bit, I read the script,” Banks said. “But it was so cool watching it as well because every time The Mandalorian came on, it was always on a Friday so it was right before I went to work at SmackDown.

Currently, Banks is competing in WWE on the SmackDown roster. On Thursday, she will take on Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock.