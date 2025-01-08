‘WWE Raw’ Attendees Loudly Boo Hulk Hogan During Netflix Premiere

Hulk Hogan was among many who were shocked by the crowd’s reaction to his appearance at Netflix’s premiere of WWE Raw. As many saw live and online following the event, Hogan himself got less of a pop than his theme song while appearing with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart.

As announced prior to the Netflix premiere, Hogan was one of many slated to appear, with the former WWE superstar partnering to sell his new beer. It is now partly owned by the company and will be featured as an ad on the Raw ring canvas.

But once he arrived, his past seemed to rear itself and the fans at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood let him have it.

“Watching Hulk Hogan get booed out of a building filled with 18k people restored my faith in humanity,” Public Enemies Podcast posted on social media, echoing many other fans.

The reaction led many to think the reaction was purely political, but it is hard to ignore the growing negative aspects of Hogan’s past that likely sparked the reaction. It is a parade of lies, fibs, racism, and blatant commercialism, long before Hogan hit the campaign trail for Donald Trump.

“Did Hulk think he was going to be cheered? Especially bringing out Jimmy Hart, who everyone likes, and who was also waving an American flag at the time… that is a resounding yes!” a source told The Daily Mail. “So, when he came out, got booed, and then went to the back after his promo, he was instantly disappointed that the fans turned on him. But he wasn’t p*ssed! Had it not been for him being there to promote his beer, he would have leaned into it a little more.”

The last bit is the most accurate statement of the bunch. Pro wrestling is a world where any reaction can be a good reaction, with one of his biggest career moments being his “heel” turn to become Hollywood Hulk Hogan back in 1996. But the 71-year-old is far from that point in his career.

It also doesn’t help that it was recently publicized again as part of the McMahon docuseries on Netflix that he helped spike efforts to create a union, revealed by Jesse Ventura during his lawsuit against the disgraced former WWE owner.

Still, it wasn’t all boos for Hogan. And he’s likely to continue to be a presence for WWE and his beer interests. Some still cheered for Hogan, and definitely popped for the classic music.

“They should’ve just sent Jimmy Hart out there, he would’ve gotten a way better reaction than Hogan,” one user wrote.