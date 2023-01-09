'Workaholics' Fans Get Bad News About Movie

Paramount+ pulled the plug on a planned Workaholics movie, star Adam Devine revealed on Instagram. The actor, who played Adam DeMamp on the hit Comedy Central series, said the decision came down just five weeks before production was set to start. It has not been all bad news for Devine though, as his Peacock series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin was just renewed for a second season.

"Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the Workaholics movie," Devine wrote on Instagram Monday. "Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! P + told us don't fit their new 'global' strategy."

"We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time," he continued. "I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs." Devine said the producers will take their project to another streamer. He also plans to talk about it on the next episode of the This Is Important Podcast he hosts with his Workaholics co-creators Anders Holm, Kyle Newacheck, and Blake Anderson.

Workaholics starred Anderson, Devine, and Holm as three former college friends who live together in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and work at a telemarketing company. Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, and Erik Griffin also star in the series. It aired on Comedy Central from 2011 to 2017 and is available to stream on Paramount+. The show earned an Emmy nomination for stunt coordination in 2013. Paramount+ announced plans for a Workaholics movie in February 2021.

While Workaholics is dead, Devine will continue playing his Pitch Perfect character Bumper Allen. The character leads his own spinoff series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, which was just renewed for a second season. The first season was a big hit for Peacock after its debut in November. Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Lera Abova, and Jameela Jamil also star in Season 1. Elizabeth Banks, who directed the first two Pitch Perfect films, serves as executive producer and developed the show with Megan Amram. Devine also stars in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones.

"We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine's character," Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks, and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can't wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences."