'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Star Flula Borg Talks Reprising Role as Pieter Krämer (Exclusive)

Flula Borg gained fame when he starred as Pieter Krämer in the 2015 film Pitch Perfect 2. And now, the 40-year-old German actor, musician and comedian reprised his role in the spinoff series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin which is now streaming on Peacock. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Borg talked about returning as Pieter in the Pitch Perfect universe.

"Oh, man, it was very wonderful," Borg exclusively told PopCulture. "I feel like it's in those movies where Batman does a thing and then puts away the suit for a few years, and then he's dusting, looking for some spare quarters, and all of a sudden he sees the suit again. He puts it on and kicks butt. That's what it felt like, except it was totally unexpected."

(Photo: Julia Terjung/Peacock)

In Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Pieter recruits Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) to help him revive his music career in Germany. And while Pieter was part of the successful music group Das Sound Machine in Pitch Perfect 2, things are not going that great for him now, which makes Bumper's comeback more challenging.

Borg and DeVine are the two cast members of the show that starred in the second Pitch Perfect film. "We only had very small scenes together in Pitch Perfect 2," Borg explained. "So to actually have something much longer was a wonderful surprise. It's like when you go to a restaurant and think, oh, I'm only going to have one omelet, and then you find out it's an all-you-can-eat buffet. Wonderful."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin also stars Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil and Lera Abova. Borg gave praise to Hyland for having "amazing pipes." He also said "It's like the plumbing of a brand-new house. She can really sing. And there's so very many talents. I think people don't know that she's a professional singer and dancer. She can do all the things, which is amazing to watch and such a tiny person compared to me. I'm huge."

Hyland made an impact as a new character in the Pitch Perfect universe, but could we see Pitch Perfect alums such as Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow or Rebel Wilson in a potential second season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin? "Honestly, I'm just going to go with my team, man," Borg said. "I would love to see everyone in the series come back to the series. And if we have cameos, surprise me. Don't even tell me who it is, just have them drop by and sing a song."