'Will and Grace' Alum Starring in New 'Slasher' Series About Jack the Ripper Copycat Killer

Will and Grace fans will be excited her hear that series star Eric McCormack has a new show on the way. The actor will be starring in Slasher: Ripper, the fifth season of Shudder's fan-favorite horror anthology series. Bloody Disgusting reports that in the show, McCormack will be playing Basil Garvey, "a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood."

In a Slasher: Ripper synopsis, Shudder and AMC+ write: "Slasher: Ripper takes the franchise back in time to the late 19th century where there's a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful. The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers (Gabriel Darku), whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow." The series is set to premiere on April 6, debuting with two episodes on both Shudder and AMC+.

McCormick previously won an Emmy for his role in Will and Grace, and most recently appeared in a recurring role on Netflix's Atypical. Slasher: Ripper marks his first leading role since Travelers — also a Netflix series — ended in 2018. Back in November, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with one of McCormick's Travelers co-stars, MacKenzie Porter, who revealed that she and the rest of the cast have all stayed in touch since the show was canceled.

"So Jared Abrahamson... I've played his sister like three different times. I don't know why I keep playing his sister. But he's a really good friend of ours. And J. Brinson, who plays the cop on the show, he's a really good friend of ours. Nesta Cooper, I'm really tight with her. Eric McCormack, I'm still really close with him. So yeah, I definitely keep in really close contact with all of them."

Reflecting on the show's unfortunate end, Porter noted that she felt like "that's kind of the beginning of when people started petitioning for new networks to take over. So I feel like if we would've got canceled in 2019, I feel like maybe we would've gotten moved over to another network or something. But it all happens for a reason and it really was such an amazing experience for me."