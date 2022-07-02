'Who's the Boss' Revival on the Way, But Not at ABC

The long-gestating Who's the Boss revival just took a massive step forward. The reboot has found a home, but it's not the network that aired the original program, ABC. Instead, this Who's the Boss revamp is headed to Freevee, per Deadline. Freevee is Amazon's free streaming service that was known as IMDB TV until recently.

The sitcom will continue its development under Freevee as it inches towards airing. Both original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are attached to the reboot, as is producer Norman Lear. Per Deadline's write-up, this new version of Who's the Boss is set 30 years after the original program, Milano's Samantha Micelli is all grown-up and "is now a single mother, living in the family house." With Danza's Tony Micelli in the picture, as well, this reboot "will explore generational differences, as well as opposing worldviews and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022."

We’ve found a home at @AmazonFreevee and brilliant writers to write the sequel. More info below. https://t.co/x9DUxltmMm — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 29, 2022

Sony Pictures Television is making the show for Freevee with Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, known for Netflix/Pop TV's One Day at a Time reboot, are writing and executive producing this new version of Who's the Boss. In addition to those two, other executive producers on the project are Brent Miller, Dan Farah, Lear, Danza and Milano.

The original sitcom ran for eight seasons (196 episodes) between 1984 and 1992. Firm news for a Who's the Boss reboot first broke in August 2020, with the leading duo on board to return at that time. There were rumors of a revival before that, with Danza even addressing the idea in 2019.

"So I was standing out there just before rehearsal one night with a bunch of the kids and a woman walked by with two little kids," Danza recalled to Closer Weekly. "One of them was like 6, and the little kid says 'hey, are you Tony Micelli?' and I said 'wait a minute! how do you know that?' and his mother says he watches the show every night. He watches the same episodes over and over again, and what it said to me was 'you know it'll really be not a bad thing for kids to see nowadays' because I mean it – we thought about our message every single week. We knew there were kids watching and we had a responsibility to those kids. So in a way, if we can duplicate that I might be interested."