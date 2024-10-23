‘Monk’ Being Adapted for New TV Series

More Monk is on the way but in a different way. Deadline reports that the USA Network dramedy will be getting adapted in India for Disney+ Hotstar. This will be the first adaptation of the series in South Asia. Originally starring Tony Shalhoub as the titular private detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder, the show ran for eight seasons from 2002 to 2009. Sequel movie, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, premiered on Peacock in 2023.

The greenlight comes on the heels of Indian streamer Disney+ Hotstar striking a deal between Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal Formats to remake shows for the Indian market. There was a wider agreement between Banijay and NBCU to create Indian versions of U.S. shows such as Suits, House, Saturday Night Live, and Top Chef.

“Monk is an exciting fit for our platform, with its captivating mix of humor, mystery, and emotional depth,” Sumanta Bose, Business Head HSM and Content Head Disney+ Hotstar (Hindi), said in a statement. “We have attempted to make this adaptation feel rooted and Indian, and thus uniquely fresh for our audiences, including those who may have seen the original.”

MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE — Pictured: Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk — (Photo by: Peter Stranks/PEACOCK)

“The original series has set a new benchmark for character-driven mysteries, and we believe our adaptation will resonate similarly,” said Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia, and Endemol Shine India. “The production has been progressing seamlessly, and we look forward to showcasing this exciting project on Disney+ Hotstar, thus taking our long and fruitful association one step ahead.”

Along with Tony Shalhoub, Monk also starred Bitty Schram, Jason Gray-Stanford, Ted Levine, and Traylor Howard. Shalhoub, Howard, and Gray-Stanford reprised their roles for Mr. Monk’s Last Case. As of now, not much information has been revealed on the Indian adaptation of Monk, such as who will be starring in it. The series was previously adapted in Turkey, airing from March 2013 to December 2014. Whether more international adaptations could be on the way is unknown.

As for whether the U.S. version could make another comeback, it’s hard to tell. Considering the title of the Peacock revival, it’s unlikely, but you never know what could happen. Monk creator Andy Breckman did share that he was open to a crossover with fellow USA Network series Psych and to “never say never” if the opportunity presented itself. It’s always possible that more Monk in the U.S. could happen, but at least fans can always rewatch the series on Peacock.