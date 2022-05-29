'Who Killed Sara?' Canceled: Why Season 4 Isn't Happening

✖

Netflix's Who Killed Sara? isn't going to reach Season 4. The series, which initially premiered on Netflix in March 2021, will come to an end after three seasons. The news shouldn't come as too much of a shock to fans, as the series itself noted that it will end after Season 3.

The most recent season of Who Killed Sara? dropped on Netflix on May 18. But, it will be the show's last. Who Killed Sara? followed Alex Gusman, played by Manolo Cardonna, who was accused of killing his sister, Sara, played by Ximena Lamadrid, and spent 18 years in prison for the crime. The show follows Alex as he gets to the root of who actually killed his sister. In the trailer for the third season, Alex is closer than ever to finding out what really happened to Sara. The trailer also stressed that it would be the final season of the series.

Season 1 of Who Killed Sara? premiered in March 2021. The second season came only a couple of months later. However, fans had to wait almost an entire year to find out the next phase of the mystery. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger, with Alex discovering that his sister's body was not in the grave where she was laid to rest, per PopSugar. Thankfully, the show came back in May of this year to wrap up all of those loose ends. Given that the Season 3 finale wrapped up the story behind Sara, it shouldn't come as a surprise to hear that Season 4 won't be happening.

Who Killed Sara? isn't the only Netflix series that is ending after a set run. Several other shows, including Ozark and Grace and Frankie, have come to an end this year. Ozark ended after four seasons and Grace and Frankie came to an end after seven seasons. Jason Bateman, who starred in Ozark and directed several episodes, spoke about the decision to end the series after four seasons. According to the actor, he wanted the series to go out on top.

"So, given the intelligence of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), if they keep going at this pitch for much longer, they're either going to be killed or put in jail," Bateman told Collider. "The alternative is to flatten out that pitch so that you don't end up jumping the shark, but then you start stalling just for additional episodes and season." The final episodes of Ozark Season 4 dropped on Netflix in May.